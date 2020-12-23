JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,466 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $93,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $259,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 203.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.80 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. BidaskClub raised Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.