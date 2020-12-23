JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 8,738 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of AxoGen worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 444,388 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,151,000 after buying an additional 397,136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,119,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXGN. Guggenheim began coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

AXGN opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $709.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.69.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $203,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $939,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,276.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,307 shares of company stock worth $1,626,856. Corporate insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

