JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 76,561 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of China Mobile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 36.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 2.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 658.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 123,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 107,398 shares during the period. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

China Mobile stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48. China Mobile Limited has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

