JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.10

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JFJ opened at GBX 717.85 ($9.38) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 696.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 598.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 323 ($4.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 729 ($9.52).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

