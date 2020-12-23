Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $955,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Tuesday, September 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 80,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 94,725 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,641,525.00.

NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $65.47. 727,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,857. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -68.92 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.