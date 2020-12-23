JUST Stablecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.23 Million (USDJ)

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on major exchanges. JUST Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00136768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.15 or 0.00682473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00123142 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00370860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00064529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00101069 BTC.

About JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network.

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

