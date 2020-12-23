K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$12.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$12.25 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNT. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.77.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.01. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.