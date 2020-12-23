Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $10.15. Kaleido Biosciences shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 1,305 shares changing hands.

KLDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaleido Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $332.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

