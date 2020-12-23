Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $541.16

Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $541.16 and traded as high as $555.50. Kering SA (KER.PA) shares last traded at $545.70, with a volume of 172,301 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €570.00 ($670.59) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering SA (KER.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €582.50 ($685.29).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €582.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €541.16.

Kering SA (KER.PA) Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

