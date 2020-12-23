Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

