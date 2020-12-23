Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Price Target Cut to $9.25 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $184.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $62,665.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth $74,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

