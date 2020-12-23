King DAG Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001071 BTC on exchanges. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00136122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00682025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00122560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00372004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00064627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00101273 BTC.

King DAG Token Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io.

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

