Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Shares Down 5.3%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.22 and last traded at $73.22. 699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36.

Kingspan Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

