KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.15.

NYSE KKR opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,881 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,541.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,405.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 930,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 892,973 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,611,000 after purchasing an additional 866,974 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

