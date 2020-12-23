Kodiak Sciences Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.94) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.94) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.23) EPS.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

KOD stock opened at $151.71 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $153.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 36,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,100 shares of company stock worth $3,438,092 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

