Komodo Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $63.66 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00266527 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00035286 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 145.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,322,855 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

