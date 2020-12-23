Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.10

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $43.95, with a volume of 2583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 161.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $557,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,250,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after buying an additional 377,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,189,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,459,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.