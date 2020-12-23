Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stake Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 420,699 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

