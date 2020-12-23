Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 652.16 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,421 in the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $273,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

