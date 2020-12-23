KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY) Stock Price Down 8.7%

KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY)’s share price was down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 66,694 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 44,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

About KROTON EDUCACIO/S (OTCMKTS:KROTY)

Kroton Educacional SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: In-Class Higher Education, Distance Learning Higher Education, and Basic Education. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and post-graduate courses; manages child, K-12, and high-school teaching activities; sells textbooks and learning aids; and licenses teaching and pedagogic products.

