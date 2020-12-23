K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €6.70 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SDF. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.10 ($8.35).

Shares of SDF opened at €7.57 ($8.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.09 and a 200 day moving average of €6.35. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of €11.46 ($13.48).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

