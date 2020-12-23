Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 1,383,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 454,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Kubient in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

In other Kubient news, CEO Peter A. Bordes, Jr. bought 19,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,934.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kubient stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Kubient as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

