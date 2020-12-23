La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

LZB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of LZB stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.73. 10,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million. Research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,713,077.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,560,247.76. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth $324,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

