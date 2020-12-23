Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $12,400.00

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12,400.00 and last traded at C$12,400.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10,800.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11,662.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13,715.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 trillion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50,406.50.

Leagold Mining Company Profile (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.