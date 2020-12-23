Lear (NYSE:LEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $166.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lear’s Seating and E-Systems segments hold considerable growth opportunities.Rising consumer demand for vehicle content and the growing need for electrification and connectivity should propel demand for the E-Systems segment. The company’s acquisition of Xevo has enhanced its capabilities in software, services and data analytics and boosted its market position in connectivity.The firm’s healthy balance sheet with low leverage bodes well. However, rising coronavirus cases and declining auto sales are likely to impact the firm’s revenues.The company expects full year sales to lie between $16.35-16.65 billion, down from the 2019 level of $19.8 billion. Amid the coronavirus-led financial crisis, the company has slashed its dividend, dampening investors’ confidence. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

Get Lear alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.65.

NYSE LEA opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $165.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lear by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.