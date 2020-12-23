Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LXRX shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LXRX remained flat at $$3.66 on Friday. 78,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,861. The stock has a market cap of $443.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

