LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in LG Display by 33,346.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 599,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 594,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

