LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

LPL opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LG Display has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.49.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in LG Display by 33,346.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 599,910 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter worth $90,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

