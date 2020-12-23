LifeSci Acquisition II Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 30th

LifeSci Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:LSAQ) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 30th. LifeSci Acquisition II had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During LifeSci Acquisition II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LSAQ opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. LifeSci Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Get LifeSci Acquisition II alerts:

LifeSci Acquisition II Company Profile

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSci Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.