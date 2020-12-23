Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $0.91 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $606,598.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00448371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

