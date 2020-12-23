LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Price Down 12.1%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) dropped 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 829,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 557,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

LPTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,654,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

