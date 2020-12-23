Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Purchases C$38,816.70 in Stock

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Brian Wade bought 555 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.94 per share, with a total value of C$38,816.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,987.04.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock opened at C$67.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.89. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$24.57 and a 52 week high of C$71.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Get Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) alerts:

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 5.9756185 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.