Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Santander

Equities researchers at Santander assumed coverage on shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LINX. TheStreet raised Linx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Linx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

LINX opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Linx has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linx by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linx in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

