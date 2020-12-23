Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,799 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lipocine were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Lipocine by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $68,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,220.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,187 shares of company stock worth $127,017. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. Lipocine Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPCN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

