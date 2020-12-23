Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Liquidity Services worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LQDT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

LQDT opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $648.66 million, a PE ratio of -172.68 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 45,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $336,667.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

