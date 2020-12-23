Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) (LON:LIT) Trading Down 2.7%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) (LON:LIT) was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.20 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72). Approximately 228,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 267,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The stock has a market capitalization of £66.62 million and a PE ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.08.

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT.L) Company Profile (LON:LIT)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

