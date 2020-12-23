Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Trading Up 9.4%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 9,850,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,981,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 738,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 525,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

