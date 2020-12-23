Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,989 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 66.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 228.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:L opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

L has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

