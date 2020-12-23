Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.56.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $95.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $95.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.64.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $304,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $763,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. FMR LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Logitech International by 271.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Logitech International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 430.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.