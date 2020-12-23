Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.75.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $95.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock worth $11,528,867. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 157.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,533 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth $658,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth $160,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

