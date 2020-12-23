Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $380.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $356.65. 45,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,468. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.71 and a 200-day moving average of $334.41. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $242,656,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after acquiring an additional 723,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

