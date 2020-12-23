LUNA (LUNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.04 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bitrue, KuCoin and Bittrex. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00133296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00665769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00139980 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00383240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00097295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00057411 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA's launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins.

The official website for LUNA is terra.money. LUNA's official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, GOPAX, Upbit, KuCoin, Bittrex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

