Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB raised their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.65.

LUN opened at C$10.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.17. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$10.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Insiders have purchased 198,330 shares of company stock valued at $985,106 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

