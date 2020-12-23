LVZ Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 348,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,576. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other The Toro news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,124 shares of company stock worth $2,017,088. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

