LVZ Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,069 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,518,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.96. 7,047,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,600. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26.

