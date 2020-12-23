LVZ Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

LVZ Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,888 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $1,512,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $2,305,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.61. 201,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,405. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

