LVZ Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LVZ Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,457. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $372.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

