M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,057,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,006,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 558,981 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,471,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,125,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 216,068 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

