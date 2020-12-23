Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.66

Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $9.14. Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 49,890 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.52 million and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$163.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.63%.

About Magellan Aerospace Co. (MAL.TO) (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

