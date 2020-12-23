Magnum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Magnum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00138257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.00689921 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00124482 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00381313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00105974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00065393 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.